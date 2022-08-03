 Skip to content

Bakso Simulator update for 3 August 2022

Bakso Simulator v0.8 is Now Live!

  • Ada jejak kaki dan cakaran di kota Bakso?!
  • Ada berita baru di televisi!
  • Optimisasi

  • Found sightings of footprint and claw marks
  • More news on the television
  • Small optimization

