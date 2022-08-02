 Skip to content

Drunken Nuke'em update for 2 August 2022

Patch 0.01.01.04

Patch 0.01.01.04

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hi everyone. Here is the list of fixes and changes for this update.

CHANGES

  • Matches need two players (one party-pooper and one drunk) at least to begin.
  • Drunk characters can rotate the camera while healing another drunk, not losing the target
  • Safeboxes outline color changed

FIXES

  • Fixed a problem where the endgame points were not correct
  • Fixed a sound problem when a player was interrupted while opening fridges
  • Fixed a sound problem when a player was interrupted while opening fridges using the acid potion
  • Fixed a problem with the animation when a player was interrupted opening fridges using the acid potion.
  • Fixed a problem where sometimes characters got stucks when jumping in the house.
  • Drunk characters jump improved. Drunks can start moving slightly faster after the jump now.

