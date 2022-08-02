Patch 0.01.01.04

Hi everyone. Here is the list of fixes and changes for this update.
CHANGES
- Matches need two players (one party-pooper and one drunk) at least to begin.
- Drunk characters can rotate the camera while healing another drunk, not losing the target
- Safeboxes outline color changed
FIXES
- Fixed a problem where the endgame points were not correct
- Fixed a sound problem when a player was interrupted while opening fridges
- Fixed a sound problem when a player was interrupted while opening fridges using the acid potion
- Fixed a problem with the animation when a player was interrupted opening fridges using the acid potion.
- Fixed a problem where sometimes characters got stucks when jumping in the house.
- Drunk characters jump improved. Drunks can start moving slightly faster after the jump now.
Changed files in this update