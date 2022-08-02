 Skip to content

Project Absentia update for 2 August 2022

OpenAL Hotfix

Share · View all patches · Build 9237319 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

There's gonna be another patch later this week with more fixes, but for now:

  • Revert OpenAL to older version to fix horrifically bad sound mixing issues in some cases.

