- Updated database: including squad updates
- Increased technique coaching effect
- Fixed all-rounder opener coaching
- Stopped no stroke at high aggression
- Added international fixtures
- Updated Aus domestic fixtures
- Removed Aus Tri Tournaments
- Changed Indian 20 Over League to single group
- Increased international job offers
- Fixed domestic comps changing when moving international teams
- Fixed World Cup screen display
- Added popup menus to FoW and Field Editor filters
Cricket Captain 2022 update for 8 August 2022
Cricket Captain 2022 Version 22.06 Released
Patchnotes via Steam Community
