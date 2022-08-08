 Skip to content

Cricket Captain 2022 update for 8 August 2022

Cricket Captain 2022 Version 22.06 Released

  • Updated database: including squad updates
  • Increased technique coaching effect
  • Fixed all-rounder opener coaching
  • Stopped no stroke at high aggression
  • Added international fixtures
  • Updated Aus domestic fixtures
  • Removed Aus Tri Tournaments
  • Changed Indian 20 Over League to single group
  • Increased international job offers
  • Fixed domestic comps changing when moving international teams
  • Fixed World Cup screen display
  • Added popup menus to FoW and Field Editor filters

