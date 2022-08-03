 Skip to content

KurtzPel update for 3 August 2022

August 2nd, 2022 Weekly Maintenance Patch Notes

Share · View all patches · Build 9237110 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  1. Karma Balance
    Dance of Wind
    [Aimed Attack - Command]
  • Increased stamina cost by 60% on the left click
  • Increased stamina cost per second by 60% on charging

[Spirit Arrow]

  • Added a 0.3 second delay to shoot after aiming

Soul of Magus
[Unleash Spirit – Rage Skill]

  • Decreased critical hit chance increase from 100% to 50%

Dancer of Prophecy
[Moving Attack/Aerial Moving Attack/Launch Attack]

  • Increased damage by 50%

[Gale Tempest Kick]

  • Increased PVP damage by 45%
  • Reduced delay after failure on an attack by 0.63 seconds
  • Increased range by 15%

[Wind Dance]

  • Increased PVP damage by 30%
  • Increased range by 20%

[Charge Attack - Command]

  • Changed stage 1 charging time from 0 ~ 1.5 seconds to 0 ~ 1 second
  • Changed stage 2 charging time from 1.5 ~ 3 seconds to 1 ~ 2 seconds
  • Changed stage 3 charging time from 3 seconds to 2 seconds

Wild Spirit
[Dash Attack]

  • Changed hitbox to occur according to the swing of the axe

[Giant’s Axe]

  • Deleted the hitbox behind the caster
  • Reduced the delay in creating the hitbox of the grab by 0.015 seconds
  • Reduced the grab duration by 0.02 seconds
  • Changed hitbox to occur according to the swing of the axe

  1. PVP
    The current PVP season in progress will be retained.

  2. Korean Server Merge

  • Players will be able to meet with other players from Korea in Eltheca and can be matched together under great network connection.
  • Players will be able to trade items freely with Korean players.
  • Players will be able to select ‘Korean’ as their text language.

[Character Names]

  • Non-duplicate character names can be used as they are now.
  • Character names that were non-duplicate in the previous merge but will be duplicated in the merge with Korean servers will have the global code (#GB) attached to the end of their names after the merge. (Ex: KurtzPel#GB)
  • Names with the server code attached will require the server code when using whispers and custom missions.
  • Duplicate character names will appear to have their server code attached until their character names are changed.

[Guild]

  • Non-duplicate guild names can be used as they are now.
  • Guild names that were non-duplicate in the previous merge but will be duplicated in the merge with Korean servers will have the global code (#GB) attached to the end of the guild names after the merge. (Ex: KurtzPel#GB)
  • Guild names with the server code attached will have 1 chance to change their names.
  • Guild names with the server code attached will require the server code when searching for guilds.

[Rank]

  • After the merge, rank/ranking will be recalculated with the Korean players combined. Previous season ranks can be checked on ‘Stone of Honor’ by the server.

  1. Korean Server Merge Event
    Event Period: 2022-08-03 After Maintenance – 2022-08-17 05:00 (UTC+0)

  2. Added In-game Report System

  • Players can now report griefing, use of unapproved third-party programs, cheating/bug abuse, fraud, inappropriate character names, etc. much easier than before.

KurtzPel Content Depot 844871
