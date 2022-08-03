August 2nd, 2022 Weekly Maintenance Patch Notes

- Karma Balance
Dance of Wind
[Aimed Attack - Command]
- Increased stamina cost by 60% on the left click
- Increased stamina cost per second by 60% on charging
[Spirit Arrow]
- Added a 0.3 second delay to shoot after aiming
Soul of Magus
[Unleash Spirit – Rage Skill]
- Decreased critical hit chance increase from 100% to 50%
Dancer of Prophecy
[Moving Attack/Aerial Moving Attack/Launch Attack]
- Increased damage by 50%
[Gale Tempest Kick]
- Increased PVP damage by 45%
- Reduced delay after failure on an attack by 0.63 seconds
- Increased range by 15%
[Wind Dance]
- Increased PVP damage by 30%
- Increased range by 20%
[Charge Attack - Command]
- Changed stage 1 charging time from 0 ~ 1.5 seconds to 0 ~ 1 second
- Changed stage 2 charging time from 1.5 ~ 3 seconds to 1 ~ 2 seconds
- Changed stage 3 charging time from 3 seconds to 2 seconds
Wild Spirit
[Dash Attack]
- Changed hitbox to occur according to the swing of the axe
[Giant’s Axe]
- Deleted the hitbox behind the caster
- Reduced the delay in creating the hitbox of the grab by 0.015 seconds
- Reduced the grab duration by 0.02 seconds
- Changed hitbox to occur according to the swing of the axe
-
PVP
The current PVP season in progress will be retained.
-
Korean Server Merge
- Players will be able to meet with other players from Korea in Eltheca and can be matched together under great network connection.
- Players will be able to trade items freely with Korean players.
- Players will be able to select ‘Korean’ as their text language.
[Character Names]
- Non-duplicate character names can be used as they are now.
- Character names that were non-duplicate in the previous merge but will be duplicated in the merge with Korean servers will have the global code (#GB) attached to the end of their names after the merge. (Ex: KurtzPel#GB)
- Names with the server code attached will require the server code when using whispers and custom missions.
- Duplicate character names will appear to have their server code attached until their character names are changed.
[Guild]
- Non-duplicate guild names can be used as they are now.
- Guild names that were non-duplicate in the previous merge but will be duplicated in the merge with Korean servers will have the global code (#GB) attached to the end of the guild names after the merge. (Ex: KurtzPel#GB)
- Guild names with the server code attached will have 1 chance to change their names.
- Guild names with the server code attached will require the server code when searching for guilds.
[Rank]
- After the merge, rank/ranking will be recalculated with the Korean players combined. Previous season ranks can be checked on ‘Stone of Honor’ by the server.
-
Korean Server Merge Event
Event Period: 2022-08-03 After Maintenance – 2022-08-17 05:00 (UTC+0)
-
Added In-game Report System
- Players can now report griefing, use of unapproved third-party programs, cheating/bug abuse, fraud, inappropriate character names, etc. much easier than before.
Changed files in this update