Maze Mart v1.2

Hello everybody, here is the 1.2 Update !
► Bug fixed :
- Achievement index fixed (Wrong achievement were given due to an index gap between the game and steam, you keep the unlocked achievement)
► Underworld :
- A post-it help have been added near the crow mount, to understand how to unlock it. (Another post-it have been added to the required item location in the first level).
- The Ghost Guide have been updated, an arrow now point where his arm is pointing.
- Demonic Coins have been updated to not eventually spawn under the ground, and some have been moved to easier spots.
- No more Light spot infront the player spawn, to not trick him.
► Overall :
- Night brightness have been doubled, due to some negative feedback about it.
Changed files in this update