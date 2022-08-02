 Skip to content

Maze Mart update for 2 August 2022

Maze Mart v1.2

Maze Mart v1.2 · Build 9237087

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello everybody, here is the 1.2 Update !

► Bug fixed :

  • Achievement index fixed (Wrong achievement were given due to an index gap between the game and steam, you keep the unlocked achievement)

► Underworld :

  • A post-it help have been added near the crow mount, to understand how to unlock it. (Another post-it have been added to the required item location in the first level).
  • The Ghost Guide have been updated, an arrow now point where his arm is pointing.
  • Demonic Coins have been updated to not eventually spawn under the ground, and some have been moved to easier spots.
  • No more Light spot infront the player spawn, to not trick him.

► Overall :

  • Night brightness have been doubled, due to some negative feedback about it.

