Version 0.1.11 - Bug Fixes and small gameplay tweaks

Gampleay changes:
- Sisterhood Gauntlets neutral air attack: faster startup, increased hitbox
- Minor balance tweaks
Bug Fixes:
- Fixed some attack bugs in the boss fight of region 2
- Fixed a bug that removed the blue tint from frosted enemies under certain conditions while they are inflicted with frost
- Hopefully fixed a bug that caused audio to glitch out
- Fixed a bug that caused the Battle Hammer-Axe up-air attack to throw enemies in the wrong direciton
- Fixed a rare issue that caused a black screen when launching the game
- Various minor fixes
