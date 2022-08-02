 Skip to content

Spiritfall Beta update for 2 August 2022

Version 0.1.11 - Bug Fixes and small gameplay tweaks

2 August 2022

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Gampleay changes:

  • Sisterhood Gauntlets neutral air attack: faster startup, increased hitbox
  • Minor balance tweaks

Bug Fixes:

  • Fixed some attack bugs in the boss fight of region 2
  • Fixed a bug that removed the blue tint from frosted enemies under certain conditions while they are inflicted with frost
  • Hopefully fixed a bug that caused audio to glitch out
  • Fixed a bug that caused the Battle Hammer-Axe up-air attack to throw enemies in the wrong direciton
  • Fixed a rare issue that caused a black screen when launching the game
  • Various minor fixes

