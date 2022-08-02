 Skip to content

Hightide Playtest update for 2 August 2022

Patch notes (2-8-22)

Build 9236896 · Last edited by Wendy

  • Transparent Water & Kelp (only in ocean map)
  • Changed boat movement, turning should be easier now and the boat should speed up faster.
  • Added a few console controls (not tested yet)
  • Added Resume button to pause menu (still temporary)

