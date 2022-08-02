- Transparent Water & Kelp (only in ocean map)
- Changed boat movement, turning should be easier now and the boat should speed up faster.
- Added a few console controls (not tested yet)
- Added Resume button to pause menu (still temporary)
Hightide Playtest update for 2 August 2022
Patch notes (2-8-22)
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update