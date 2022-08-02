- Added a new big base world "Large Hills" to be available for new levels
- Fixed online hosts not using all old track compatibility fixes for certain levels - this also caused jitter for clients at the affected places
- Fixed level properties issues when loaded a level by right-clicking the load icon
- Possibly fixed a very rare hang when returning to the main menu
Turbo Sliders Unlimited update for 2 August 2022
Update notes for v0.82
