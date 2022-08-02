Patch note 0.264

- Fixed water in Castle arena
- Fixed Prison arena cell bars
- Added lobby data encryption
- Added server browser version check
- Added disconnection message
- Fixed projectile colliding with yourself
- Fixed ability to shoot yourself when lag occurs
- Fixed ammo drift
- Fixed tree collision in Temple arena
- Fixed pixel walk in Temple arena
- Fixed ultrawide end screen overlap
- Fixed game going windowed mode when opening options
