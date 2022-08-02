 Skip to content

Heal & Hurt update for 2 August 2022

Patch note 0.264

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed water in Castle arena
  • Fixed Prison arena cell bars
  • Added lobby data encryption
  • Added server browser version check
  • Added disconnection message
  • Fixed projectile colliding with yourself
  • Fixed ability to shoot yourself when lag occurs
  • Fixed ammo drift
  • Fixed tree collision in Temple arena
  • Fixed pixel walk in Temple arena
  • Fixed ultrawide end screen overlap
  • Fixed game going windowed mode when opening options

