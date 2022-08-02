 Skip to content

Her New Memory update for 2 August 2022

Fix (v.1.0.997)

  • Fixed a bug with changing the day of the week in the event "Sister Arrival";
  • Minor fixes.
BDSM DLC (1.0.1)
  • Added requirements display system in the basement for BDSM scenes;
  • Added music in the facesitting scene.
  • Minor fixes.

