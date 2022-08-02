 Skip to content

Laboratory update for 2 August 2022

Laboratory 1.07

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Gameplay Changes:

  • The brain boss has a new charging animation before lunching red lasers.

Bug Fixes:

  • "Start Game" button used to not work first time the game is opened. this is now fixed.
  • Game used to be normal difficulty level the first time you open it no matter what level you choose, this is now fixed.
  • Before update 1.07 you could not get an hard level achievement on steam if you defeated the same boss on normal or easy levels before, this is now fixed.

Many more bugs fixed and gameplay tweaks were made.
Please contact me for any bugs you find.

