Hotfix for Knight's Tale - v1.2.3 | August 2

Patch Notes for King Arthur: Knight's Tale
Patch v1.2.3
Fixed bugs
- Fixed the Ready to Fight achievement
- Updated and fixed various Endgame strings in the Hungarian localization
- Fixed an issue where the Ice Wall was not considered a low cover
- Fixed a crash which occurred if an item was highlighted with the controller on the Reward window
- Fixed a controller issue where if we were trying to select skills with D-pad in battle while highlighting an Unit, our Hero automatically casted the basic skill or switched to another Hero
- Fixed a controller issue where the same unit could not be targeted with multi-targeting skills such as Force Bolt or Fire Bolt since patch v1.2.2
- Corrected various descriptions in the English localization
