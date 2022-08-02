 Skip to content

King Arthur: Knight's Tale update for 2 August 2022

Hotfix for Knight's Tale - v1.2.3 | August 2

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Updates to King Arthur: Knight's Tale have been released. The updates will be applied automatically when your Steam client (in on-line mode) is restarted.

Patch v1.2.3

Fixed bugs

  • Fixed the Ready to Fight achievement
  • Updated and fixed various Endgame strings in the Hungarian localization
  • Fixed an issue where the Ice Wall was not considered a low cover
  • Fixed a crash which occurred if an item was highlighted with the controller on the Reward window
  • Fixed a controller issue where if we were trying to select skills with D-pad in battle while highlighting an Unit, our Hero automatically casted the basic skill or switched to another Hero
  • Fixed a controller issue where the same unit could not be targeted with multi-targeting skills such as Force Bolt or Fire Bolt since patch v1.2.2
  • Corrected various descriptions in the English localization

Changed files in this update

