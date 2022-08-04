August 4, 2022 Small Update and Bug Fix Notice

[Update]
Metallurgy Tutorial Layer Modification (When Using Game Pad)
DLC "Quon Tama" Voice Volume Modification
Add a statement effect for readability of rank up/down
Add ranking UI to view ranking on ENDLESS TOWE hero selection screen
Add purchasing functionality for all FORGE items
Improve NPC visibility to be rescued from rescue quests
Modify hero selection scroll to make it smoother
[Bug Fix]
Modifying the reflected bullet speed in the enemy's reflex attack
Fixed an issue where the rankings of the ENDLESS TOWER were not immediately applied
Changed files in this update