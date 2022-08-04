 Skip to content

The Lord of the Parties update for 4 August 2022

August 4, 2022 Small Update and Bug Fix Notice

Share · View all patches · Build 9236078 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

[Update]

  • Metallurgy Tutorial Layer Modification (When Using Game Pad)

  • DLC "Quon Tama" Voice Volume Modification

  • Add a statement effect for readability of rank up/down

  • Add ranking UI to view ranking on ENDLESS TOWE hero selection screen

  • Add purchasing functionality for all FORGE items

  • Improve NPC visibility to be rescued from rescue quests

  • Modify hero selection scroll to make it smoother

[Bug Fix]

  • Modifying the reflected bullet speed in the enemy's reflex attack

  • Fixed an issue where the rankings of the ENDLESS TOWER were not immediately applied

