Gestaltor update for 2 August 2022

Changelog: 2022.3.2

Build 9235916 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

New:

  • KHR_materials_iridescence is no longer experimental

Fixes:

  • Rendering issues after detaching the render settings widget
  • Setting correct file permissions of HDR files when importing (macOS)
  • USDZ export (macOS)

