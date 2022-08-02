Changelog: 2022.3.2

New:
- KHR_materials_iridescence is no longer experimental
Fixes:
- Rendering issues after detaching the render settings widget
- Setting correct file permissions of HDR files when importing (macOS)
- USDZ export (macOS)
