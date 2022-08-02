 Skip to content

fpsVR update for 2 August 2022

fpsVR - 1.24.1

Share · View all patches · Build 9235648 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

The fpsVR has been updated with the following changes:

  • The numerical display of the frame time value (above the graphs) now shows not the maximum value, but the average value over the overlay update interval. (In update 1.24 for Oculus headsets, the overlay refresh interval was not used, but a certain number of frames. This was not the right approach. Now a unified approach used for all headsets. This 1.24.1 update uses the overlay update interval for all headsets and instead of choosing the maximum frame time, it now calculate the average frame time)

fpsVR Content Depot 908521
