Ctrl Alt Ego update for 2 August 2022

Patch Notes v1.0.3

A few fixes and improvements in response to issues YOU have reported.

  • Fix: Train wasn't budging when using a gamepad/controller [reported by Willing-Exit1]
  • Fix: Upgraded energy should also upgrade speed [Thanks Lars]
  • Fix: CRS Engineering shed doors should no longer get stuck shut [reported by toab]
  • Fix: Fault upgrade was causing GPU spikes [Reported by SomeSayKosm]
  • Possible Fix: Bug printer doors getting jammed shut [reported by ineluctablke_assasin]
  • Improvement: A custom screen resolution can now be configured (no UI for it yet though) [Lars]
  • Improvement: Middle Mouse Button (MMB) can now be bound to Use/Interact [Requested by Bart]
  • Improvement: I've beefed up Shift/Upright (Right-Mouse Button) a bit (now uprights things faster)

Approx patch download size: 6.5 MB.

