Patch Notes v1.0.3
A few fixes and improvements in response to issues YOU have reported.
- Fix: Train wasn't budging when using a gamepad/controller [reported by Willing-Exit1]
- Fix: Upgraded energy should also upgrade speed [Thanks Lars]
- Fix: CRS Engineering shed doors should no longer get stuck shut [reported by toab]
- Fix: Fault upgrade was causing GPU spikes [Reported by SomeSayKosm]
- Possible Fix: Bug printer doors getting jammed shut [reported by ineluctablke_assasin]
- Improvement: A custom screen resolution can now be configured (no UI for it yet though) [Lars]
- Improvement: Middle Mouse Button (MMB) can now be bound to Use/Interact [Requested by Bart]
- Improvement: I've beefed up Shift/Upright (Right-Mouse Button) a bit (now uprights things faster)
Approx patch download size: 6.5 MB.
Changed files in this update