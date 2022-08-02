Patch 0.75a

Hello everyone! The game was just updated with version 0.75a
Reworked underwater temple
I've completely reworked underwater temple dungeon(the one on Volflar fields). I wasn't happy with how it was designed originally, puzzles were buggy and badly communicated, and it was a little too short and small. This version is little larger, and has simpler puzzle design.
New armor
I've added a couple of new armor models, which are more like a normal cloth. There is a merchant with new low-level items with these models in Ertoron, and also you can use these models in modding.
Other stuff
- You can now pet your dog with interact button
- Added a couple of new cutscenes for secondary quests
- Fixed few small bugs and issues
Thank you for your support!
Check out my youtube channel (I might post previews of new updates there, or might not):
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCMfMlahJzjpMeLrrfRvL05A
Changed files in this update