Patch 0.75a

Hello everyone! The game was just updated with version 0.75a

Reworked underwater temple

I've completely reworked underwater temple dungeon(the one on Volflar fields). I wasn't happy with how it was designed originally, puzzles were buggy and badly communicated, and it was a little too short and small. This version is little larger, and has simpler puzzle design.

New armor

I've added a couple of new armor models, which are more like a normal cloth. There is a merchant with new low-level items with these models in Ertoron, and also you can use these models in modding.

Other stuff

You can now pet your dog with interact button

Added a couple of new cutscenes for secondary quests

Fixed few small bugs and issues

Thank you for your support!

