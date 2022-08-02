 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Gedonia update for 2 August 2022

Patch 0.75a

Share · View all patches · Build 9235561 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello everyone! The game was just updated with version 0.75a

Reworked underwater temple

I've completely reworked underwater temple dungeon(the one on Volflar fields). I wasn't happy with how it was designed originally, puzzles were buggy and badly communicated, and it was a little too short and small. This version is little larger, and has simpler puzzle design.

New armor

I've added a couple of new armor models, which are more like a normal cloth. There is a merchant with new low-level items with these models in Ertoron, and also you can use these models in modding.

Other stuff
  • You can now pet your dog with interact button
  • Added a couple of new cutscenes for secondary quests
  • Fixed few small bugs and issues

Thank you for your support!

Check out my youtube channel (I might post previews of new updates there, or might not):
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCMfMlahJzjpMeLrrfRvL05A

Check out our social media links:

Changed files in this update

Depot 1114221
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link