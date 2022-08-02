 Skip to content

The Dancer - Definitive Edition update for 2 August 2022

DDE Patch 1.02 | DAY ONE FIXES

Patchnotes via Steam Community

The day one patch addresses 3 issues:

  • Reduced Dancer hitbox size in chapter 1
  • Reduced fuel canister count to 4 in chapter 2 and removed hard-to-find canister
  • Decreased Dancer health in chapter 3

Have fun!
-Spacepiano :D

