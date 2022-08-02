DDE Patch 1.02 | DAY ONE FIXES

The day one patch addresses 3 issues:
- Reduced Dancer hitbox size in chapter 1
- Reduced fuel canister count to 4 in chapter 2 and removed hard-to-find canister
- Decreased Dancer health in chapter 3
Have fun!
-Spacepiano :D
