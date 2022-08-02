 Skip to content

맛있는 사랑 update for 2 August 2022

Small Updates (1.6.2)

Last edited by Wendy

Changes

  • Renpy version updated (7.4.11 -> 8.0.1)
  • Added extra gallery for fanarts.

Due to update, save files from previous version may not be compatible.
We apologize for inconvenience.

