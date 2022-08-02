Small Updates (1.6.2)

Changes
- Renpy version updated (7.4.11 -> 8.0.1)
- Added extra gallery for fanarts.
Due to update, save files from previous version may not be compatible.
We apologize for inconvenience.
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
Due to update, save files from previous version may not be compatible.
We apologize for inconvenience.
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update