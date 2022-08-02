 Skip to content

Heroes & Generals update for 2 August 2022

Latest Hotfixes [171197-171224]

Patchnotes via Steam Community

CHANGELOG

UPDATED AUGUST 2 2022

HOTFIX – BUILD 171224

  • Fixed a crashing issue caused by spawning the BA-11
  • Fixed a town-naming issue on the ‘End of Battle’-screen in staged battles
  • Fixed a bug which prevented rewards and status effects for the winning faction

Note: Collision on the newest machinegun upgrades for terrain vehicles are currently disabled until a new fix candidate.

HOTFIX – BUILD 171210

  • Fixed a crashing issue related to collision boxes of newest machinegun upgrades.
  • Fixed a crashing issue when repairing tanks

HOTFIX – BUILD 171197

  • Fixed a physics issue where throwing a grenade behind a Kübelwagen with mounted MG42 caused a server-crash

