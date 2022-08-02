Latest Hotfixes [171197-171224]

CHANGELOG
UPDATED AUGUST 2 2022
HOTFIX – BUILD 171224
- Fixed a crashing issue caused by spawning the BA-11
- Fixed a town-naming issue on the ‘End of Battle’-screen in staged battles
- Fixed a bug which prevented rewards and status effects for the winning faction
Note: Collision on the newest machinegun upgrades for terrain vehicles are currently disabled until a new fix candidate.
HOTFIX – BUILD 171210
- Fixed a crashing issue related to collision boxes of newest machinegun upgrades.
- Fixed a crashing issue when repairing tanks
HOTFIX – BUILD 171197
- Fixed a physics issue where throwing a grenade behind a Kübelwagen with mounted MG42 caused a server-crash
Changed files in this update