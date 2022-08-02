 Skip to content

Starship EVO update for 2 August 2022

[New build - DEFAULT] 22w30b: Hotfixes

Hotfix build.

Suggestion:

  • #4779 Conveyor Tube short
  • Conveyor Tube light indicator is black instead of red when there is no connection.

Hotfixes:

  • #4758 Mechanism precision for very large builds.
  • #4781 Belt direction for player is incorrect
  • Multiplayer connectivity issue.
  • Windows flickering issue.

This build also merge the 22w30a into the default branch, which contains the Furnace, Inventory, Conveyor tubes and belts and collector!
Check the previous post for more details.

Thanks for playing!

