Build 92 - SubBuild 2022.8.2

Changes :
- Gameplay : tuned & fixed the sweet spots of the strikes
- Gameplay : lowered a bit the sliding rate, especially on hard surfaces
- Gameplay : lowered the topspin handicap when sliding
Bug Fixes :
- Animation : fixed & improved various cases of the dynamic animation system, mainly from better-predicted positioning on strike
- World Tour : since the v0.67, the player list was messed up when choosing a player from the base
- World Tour : since the v0.67, when starting a new career, picking up a doubles specialist could make crash the game
