Tennis Elbow 4 update for 2 August 2022

Build 92 - SubBuild 2022.8.2

Build 9234658 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Changes :

  • Gameplay : tuned & fixed the sweet spots of the strikes
  • Gameplay : lowered a bit the sliding rate, especially on hard surfaces
  • Gameplay : lowered the topspin handicap when sliding

Bug Fixes :

  • Animation : fixed & improved various cases of the dynamic animation system, mainly from better-predicted positioning on strike
  • World Tour : since the v0.67, the player list was messed up when choosing a player from the base
  • World Tour : since the v0.67, when starting a new career, picking up a doubles specialist could make crash the game

