Saleblazers Playtest update for 2 August 2022

8/1 Hotfix

Patchnotes via Steam Community

A quick fix to resolve a few issues users have reported. Keep them coming at https://discord.gg/Saleblazers!

Changes

  • Updated models for crafting bench and research bench
  • Updated snow footstep SFX
  • Updated sand footstep SFX
  • Cleaned up shop policy screen
  • Added new icons for many items
  • Added the ability for certain AI to start out with randomized weapons
  • Added new button UI SFX
  • Added new trash bag model and flies VFX
  • Added new salvage scrap texture
  • Crafting stations now refund building materials when canceling an item from the queue
  • Updated Bamboo Seed model
  • Explosions (red barrel, Bellstalker attacks) can now damage buildings

Fixes

  • Fixed customers endlessly sitting down at chairs even when their patience is high
  • Fixed rare issue where customers not leaving when their patience reaches 0
  • Increased framerate by 2% by optimizing a contain check
  • Increased framerate by 3% by reducing null check frequency for networking
  • Increased framerate by 3% by optimizing world cell index get operation
  • Increased framerate by 2% by optimizing getter functions
  • Increased framerate by 1.5% by caching AI visibility check volume sizes
  • Increased framerate during long play sessions due to NPC shop not unbinding from a delegate
  • Fixed certain unique enemy types failing to spawn in the snow area
  • Fixed hold offsets for certain items
  • Fixed attack trails on several items
  • Fixed display containers not showing items for clients
  • Resolved issue where client clothing sometimes doesn't generate the first time they use a character
  • Fixed missing meshes for some hair colors
  • Fixed AI sometimes being stuck under the ground
  • Fixed mesh colliders for some rocks
  • Fixed issue where a player's global skill tree and recipes can be out of sync
  • Fixed issue where some items were unlocked by default unintentionally
  • Fixed rare issue where terrain chunks weren't loading in
  • Fixed issue where due to new weapon randomization system, enemies didn't have any items equipped

Changed files in this update

