8/1 Hotfix

A quick fix to resolve a few issues users have reported. Keep them coming at https://discord.gg/Saleblazers!
Changes
- Updated models for crafting bench and research bench
- Updated snow footstep SFX
- Updated sand footstep SFX
- Cleaned up shop policy screen
- Added new icons for many items
- Added the ability for certain AI to start out with randomized weapons
- Added new button UI SFX
- Added new trash bag model and flies VFX
- Added new salvage scrap texture
- Crafting stations now refund building materials when canceling an item from the queue
- Updated Bamboo Seed model
- Explosions (red barrel, Bellstalker attacks) can now damage buildings
Fixes
- Fixed customers endlessly sitting down at chairs even when their patience is high
- Fixed rare issue where customers not leaving when their patience reaches 0
- Increased framerate by 2% by optimizing a contain check
- Increased framerate by 3% by reducing null check frequency for networking
- Increased framerate by 3% by optimizing world cell index get operation
- Increased framerate by 2% by optimizing getter functions
- Increased framerate by 1.5% by caching AI visibility check volume sizes
- Increased framerate during long play sessions due to NPC shop not unbinding from a delegate
- Fixed certain unique enemy types failing to spawn in the snow area
- Fixed hold offsets for certain items
- Fixed attack trails on several items
- Fixed display containers not showing items for clients
- Resolved issue where client clothing sometimes doesn't generate the first time they use a character
- Fixed missing meshes for some hair colors
- Fixed AI sometimes being stuck under the ground
- Fixed mesh colliders for some rocks
- Fixed issue where a player's global skill tree and recipes can be out of sync
- Fixed issue where some items were unlocked by default unintentionally
- Fixed rare issue where terrain chunks weren't loading in
- Fixed issue where due to new weapon randomization system, enemies didn't have any items equipped
