LOST EPIC update for 2 August 2022

Aug 2, 2022 Ver. Release 1.01.5 has been updated

Hello, we are Team EARTH WARS.
We have just made the following update.

  • Fixed a bug that caused the keyboard display to disappear in key configurations.

