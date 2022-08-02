Fixed : Some equipment effects didn't work properly
Fixed : Epic Store [Swarm Chaser] with Auto Rebirth. While you are not in the swarm area, Auto Rebirth is enabled.
Fixed : Other minor bugs/typos
Added : Chinese/Japanese texts
Incremental Epic Hero 2 update for 2 August 2022
IEH2 [ver. 1.1.5.3] Hotfix
