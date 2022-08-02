Patch 5.8.0

Universe 1 Content
- Void Maps now start dropping after your first Portal, down from fifth.
- All Void Maps below Z200 now have less difficulty than before. Void Maps pre Z60 start with very low difficulty, still gain difficulty and loot at Z60, then now gain another +100% difficulty and +100% loot at Z200. This leaves Void Maps at Z200+ with the same difficulty as before, but with +100% more loot than before.
- Adjusted drop rates of the first 3 Heirloom drop tiers, grey Staff/Shield Heirlooms no longer drop. Renamed Uncommon (green) Heirlooms to "Common", and grey Spire Cores to "Basic".
- Added some new Z600+ story messages
- Added 12 new Z300+ Zone Progress Achievements
- Added 5 new Speed Achievements for Spire VI
- Added 4 new Speed Achievements for Spire VII
- Added 1 new Gem Collection achievement
- The Feat 'Stoned' now requires 500K kills, down from 1M
- AutoStorage is now unlocked by completing a Z40 Void Map, down from Z50
Universe 2 Content
- Zone 201+ is looking a little mutated...
- Added U2 Story messages from Z160-205. Make sure your Story messages are enabled the first time you reach Z200 on this patch!
- All Radon gains above Z201 in Universe 2 are now increased by 250x
- Added a new Heirloom drop rate tier at Z275
- Added 5 new Spire Assault items!
- Added 2 new Spire Assault bonuses, one of which unlocks a new Perk!
- Added 2 new feats and a new achievement category with 5 achievements
- Dusty Tome (Spire Assault One-Time Bonus) now applies its effects multiplicatively with Lifegiving Gem.
- Added a new Challenge / C3 that unlocks a new Perk on first completion
- Scruffy has gained real rewards for Level 21 and 22, and more damage rewards for 23 and 24
UI/QOL
- Added a mouseover tooltip to empty Heirloom slots, stating to click an Heirloom from the inventory to equip it
- Added an option under Layout to disable Roman Numerals
- Disabling Pausing while the game is paused will now unpause the game.
- Pressing Z while MaZ is open will now save and close MaZ rather than cancel it. Hotkeys are now shown on the save/close and cancel buttons.
- Clarified in the Multitasking description that each upgrade increases both of the modifiers by 5% per level
- Added the amount of Bone Shrine Charges you have available to the Bone Shrine tooltip
- Added a statistic for Runetrinket collection so you can easily see how many you've earned this run
- Removed the button that hid advanced maps as it was confusing to accidentally click
- Fluffy/Scruffy Daily bonus rewards now state that they increase Daily Challenge 'reward' modifier rather than 'Helium' or 'Radon' modifier, as this modifier does more than just Helium/Radon
- Clarified in the Enlightened Ice description that the Overkill starts when Nature starts
- Added a visual option to the Personal Spire for 'Faded Enemies' that sets the opacity of Enemies in your Spire to 20% to reduce visual clutter
- Updated the Heirloom help text to be less confusing
- Fixed some typos and inconsistencies with text in the Storm Challenge
- The Planet Broken gradient effect at Z60 now sticks around for 20 Zones, slowly fading out
- Added a message to the bottom of the C-infinity tooltip if you've maxed your C2 percentage for U1
- Challenge2s now turn black when you've brought them to your Obsidian Zone
Bug Fixes
- Core and Frozen Castle Heirloom seeds now properly persist through Portal
- Fixed a bug where AutoJobs could spend more workers than you have available when first unlocking Miners, which would stop Trimps from breeding until some were fired.
- Fixed some typos
- The Tortoise and the Bugs feat now properly states you need 100 Swarm stacks before Z120, not by.
- Updated the Unbalance Challenge description to state the correct amounts of health gained in maps vs world
- Scaffolding now works properly in U1. It was already applying in U1 prior to this patch, but wasn't showing up on the breakdown, wasn't properly prefilling housing, and was causing issues with perk respeccing.
- The Total Portals achievement now properly counts U1 + U2 portals, not just U1
- Revenge stacks now properly disappear on completing the Challenge
- Fixed an issue on the Steam version where the cloud save confirmation popup could be misleading if Universe 2 cloud save portals are higher than local save.
- Capitalized "All" in the "Showing All Achieves" setting, fixed a typo in the Mastery Tab Alert setting tooltip
- The Equality settings tooltip can now also be closed with E
- Buying your final Microchip no longer briefly displays a bugged tooltip
- Quests on the Quest Challenge that revolve around Cell 100 now properly check if the Quest is complete when using Map at Zone with Exit at Cell 100
- Archaeology's Feat now properly unlocks at the same Zone as Archaeology (has been off since Archaeology moved in 5.5.0)
- The Daily Challenge modifier on the Portal Screen should now be more accurate when switching Universes if one pet has the Daily Bonus reward and the other pet does not.
Changed depots in beta branch