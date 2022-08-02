PATCH - v1.20! NEW TRACK AND BETTER PASSENGERING!!

New things!
- New track 4-3!
I think this is my best work yet, sneaky turns and tricky jumps!
- Better passengering!!
You now don't get thrown into outerspacehell when your driver crashes when racing, instead you sync up to the new car, at least it's supposed to work like this.
- Camera movement with mouse if you hold right click (or whichever button you bind it to)
- Family photo fix!
It was missing a material, I didn't know what to put in it.. so I stole a few screenshots from the discord.
thank you.
- Small bugfixes.
I mean this game doesn't have any bugs, at all.
Thanks for playing everyone, it really means a lot :)
xoxo
tjerny
Changed files in this update