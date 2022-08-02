 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

sunny-place update for 2 August 2022

PATCH - v1.20! NEW TRACK AND BETTER PASSENGERING!!

Share · View all patches · Build 9233612 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

New things!

  • New track 4-3!
    I think this is my best work yet, sneaky turns and tricky jumps!
  • Better passengering!!
    You now don't get thrown into outerspacehell when your driver crashes when racing, instead you sync up to the new car, at least it's supposed to work like this.
  • Camera movement with mouse if you hold right click (or whichever button you bind it to)
  • Family photo fix!
    It was missing a material, I didn't know what to put in it.. so I stole a few screenshots from the discord.
    thank you.
  • Small bugfixes.
    I mean this game doesn't have any bugs, at all.

Thanks for playing everyone, it really means a lot :)

xoxo
tjerny

Changed files in this update

Depot 1489124
  • Loading history…
Depot 1489125
  • Loading history…
Depot 1489126
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link