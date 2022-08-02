Territory – Patch 2.0.3 – Various tweaks and fixes

Added
- Large Hunter Cabins and Military locations added as discoverable locations on world map
Fixed
- Wild Animal and Roaming hunter spawn distance and timings
- AI not attacking some player buildparts
- Lockpick and lighter inventory icon size
- Some planter growth times weren't right
Changed
- Increased wood burn time to 60 Secs per 1 wood
- Increased Wood resource gathering amounts
- Increased base bullet velocity for player projectiles
- Military Loot crate loot nerfed
- Decreased Torch Light Intensity a bit
- Time and Date HUD made to look better and easier to see
- Decreased soldier and Raider accuracy a bit
- Increased Raider attack frequency
- Reduced Planter craft times
- Increased trader Iron Bars and Weapon buy and sell costs to align with cost of crafting
- Tweaked weapon crafting costs
- Hunter and military loot boxes buffed a little bit
