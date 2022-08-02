 Skip to content

Territory update for 2 August 2022

Territory – Patch 2.0.3 – Various tweaks and fixes

Build 9233578 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Added

  • Large Hunter Cabins and Military locations added as discoverable locations on world map

Fixed

  • Wild Animal and Roaming hunter spawn distance and timings
  • AI not attacking some player buildparts
  • Lockpick and lighter inventory icon size
  • Some planter growth times weren't right

Changed

  • Increased wood burn time to 60 Secs per 1 wood
  • Increased Wood resource gathering amounts
  • Increased base bullet velocity for player projectiles
  • Military Loot crate loot nerfed
  • Decreased Torch Light Intensity a bit
  • Time and Date HUD made to look better and easier to see
  • Decreased soldier and Raider accuracy a bit
  • Increased Raider attack frequency
  • Reduced Planter craft times
  • Increased trader Iron Bars and Weapon buy and sell costs to align with cost of crafting
  • Tweaked weapon crafting costs
  • Hunter and military loot boxes buffed a little bit

