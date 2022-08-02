 Skip to content

Stolen Crown update for 2 August 2022

Patch Notes for 8/01/22

Patch Notes for 8/01/22

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Points are now awarded for a run if you kill the Usurper.
  • Opening the settings menu during combat will now cause the player to stop casting a spell.
  • During the Tavern encounter, the player now starts combat with Poison instead of Deep Wound as intended.
  • Relics no longer give a tooltip for Regenerating that doesn't apply.

