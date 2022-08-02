Patch Notes for 8/01/22

- Points are now awarded for a run if you kill the Usurper.
- Opening the settings menu during combat will now cause the player to stop casting a spell.
- During the Tavern encounter, the player now starts combat with Poison instead of Deep Wound as intended.
- Relics no longer give a tooltip for Regenerating that doesn't apply.
