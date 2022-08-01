 Skip to content

BrVR Backrooms Virtual Reality update for 1 August 2022

V. 2.5.2

Share · View all patches · Build 9233042 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed some bugs with the faceling animation
  • Put an amogus shield on the sus door
  • Pushed the horde further back in level !-!
  • Dark level fun isn't as dark
  • Fixed lag with arcade machines
  • There isn't any bloom in level 6 now

Changed files in this update

Depot 1922061
