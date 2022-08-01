- Fixed some bugs with the faceling animation
- Put an amogus shield on the sus door
- Pushed the horde further back in level !-!
- Dark level fun isn't as dark
- Fixed lag with arcade machines
- There isn't any bloom in level 6 now
BrVR Backrooms Virtual Reality update for 1 August 2022
V. 2.5.2
Patchnotes via Steam Community
