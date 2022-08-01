Update 1.4

Hints are now shared.
When special hints are picked up their approximate location is circled.
Balanced the enemy spawn/despawn rates and behavior.
Patch notes:
Changes:
- Trader now sells one hint for 260 treasure;
- When a hint with an escape item and escape route location is found the approximate location is circled on the map;
- Player now always has the map;
- Hits are now shared;
- Screamer will now despawn after being scared;
- Screamer has less chance to find player;
- Further changes to AI behavior;
Fixes;
- Tutorial when you can escape now displays correctly;
- Fixed ghoul despawn bug;
Changed files in this update