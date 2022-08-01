 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Godumas update for 1 August 2022

Update 1.4

Share · View all patches · Build 9232809 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hints are now shared.
When special hints are picked up their approximate location is circled.
Balanced the enemy spawn/despawn rates and behavior.

Patch notes:

Changes:

  • Trader now sells one hint for 260 treasure;
  • When a hint with an escape item and escape route location is found the approximate location is circled on the map;
  • Player now always has the map;
  • Hits are now shared;
  • Screamer will now despawn after being scared;
  • Screamer has less chance to find player;
  • Further changes to AI behavior;

Fixes;

  • Tutorial when you can escape now displays correctly;
  • Fixed ghoul despawn bug;

Changed files in this update

Depot 2006731
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link