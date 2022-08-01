 Skip to content

Idle Research update for 1 August 2022

v0.21.0.6 Patch

Share · View all patches · Build 9232686 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

[<== v0.21.0.6 ==>]
[Added]

  • All accelerators now have a spend energy button on them. QoL
  • Added a crafting flask flashing setting
  • Added a fullscreen mode setting (experimental)
  • Current amount of fire flasks under the fire button
  • Prestige navigation text now displays the prestige gains when you are able to prestige.

[Changed]

  • Auto research now defaults to on
  • Reduced Diamond Shop and daily solitaire unlock to 1e10 energy
  • The boost in daily solitaire no longer drains

[Fixed]

  • Fixed tutorial related bugs
  • Fixed Playfab related bugs
  • Other UI bugs

