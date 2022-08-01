v0.21.0.6 Patch

[<== v0.21.0.6 ==>]
[Added]
- All accelerators now have a spend energy button on them. QoL
- Added a crafting flask flashing setting
- Added a fullscreen mode setting (experimental)
- Current amount of fire flasks under the fire button
- Prestige navigation text now displays the prestige gains when you are able to prestige.
[Changed]
- Auto research now defaults to on
- Reduced Diamond Shop and daily solitaire unlock to 1e10 energy
- The boost in daily solitaire no longer drains
[Fixed]
- Fixed tutorial related bugs
- Fixed Playfab related bugs
- Other UI bugs
Changed files in this update