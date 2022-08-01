 Skip to content

Heat Death update for 1 August 2022

some quick fixes

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • The effect of the card "Lender" should no longer expire before the satellite is destroyed.
  • Fixed a crash that could happen if you give the card "bolster" as an ability to a satellite.
  • Alacrity's tooltip should now correctly say that it decreases by 1 per turn.

