- The effect of the card "Lender" should no longer expire before the satellite is destroyed.
- Fixed a crash that could happen if you give the card "bolster" as an ability to a satellite.
- Alacrity's tooltip should now correctly say that it decreases by 1 per turn.
Heat Death update for 1 August 2022
some quick fixes
