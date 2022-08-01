1.38.3.8 (version 1494)

MISC
- Multiple changes to the competitive matchmaking algorithm, which will require Skill Groups to be recalibrated for accuracy. Your Skill Group will not be visible until you win your next match.
- Game instructor should now correctly reload saved state if it is disabled and re-enabled.
- Game instructor floating hints are disabled in competitive matches.
MAPS
Ember
- Changes to Cannons:
- Altered the angle that the North cannon faces
- Cannons can now be aimed upwards, and is now 2x faster
- Now have 3 firing speeds (change with mouse2)
- Reduced inaccuracy multiplier
- Killfeed now shows weapon icon
- Produce a beefy screen shake and more particle effects
- Base model now also rotates
- Added damage falloff to cannonballs after their initial collision
- Fixed being able to bumpmine away from cannon and keep control
- Fixed cannons continuing to turn when no longer in use
- Added bus to bus stop outside Industry
Extra notes