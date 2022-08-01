 Skip to content

Counter-Strike: Global Offensive update for 1 August 2022

1.38.3.8 (version 1494)

1.38.3.8 (version 1494) · Build 9232589

Patchnotes via CS:GO Blog

MISC

  • Multiple changes to the competitive matchmaking algorithm, which will require Skill Groups to be recalibrated for accuracy. Your Skill Group will not be visible until you win your next match.
  • Game instructor should now correctly reload saved state if it is disabled and re-enabled.
  • Game instructor floating hints are disabled in competitive matches.

MAPS

Ember

  • Changes to Cannons:
  • Altered the angle that the North cannon faces
  • Cannons can now be aimed upwards, and is now 2x faster
  • Now have 3 firing speeds (change with mouse2)
  • Reduced inaccuracy multiplier
  • Killfeed now shows weapon icon
  • Produce a beefy screen shake and more particle effects
  • Base model now also rotates
  • Added damage falloff to cannonballs after their initial collision
  • Fixed being able to bumpmine away from cannon and keep control
  • Fixed cannons continuing to turn when no longer in use
  • Added bus to bus stop outside Industry

Extra notes

The following changelog has been automatically generated from GameTracking data.

General

  • Updated localization files for Portuguese - Brazil, Bulgarian, Danish, English, French, German, Greek, Spanish - Latin America, Romanian, Spanish - Spain, and Ukrainian

English Localization

  • skillgroup_recalibrating: Skill Group recalibrating
  • skillgroup_recalibratingwingman: Wingman Skill Group recalibrating
  • skillgroup_recalibratingdangerzone: Danger Zone Skill Group recalibrating
  • tooltip_skill_group_recalibrating: Your Skill Group is recalibrating, win 1 match to display it again.
  • tooltip_skill_group_recalibratingwingman: Wingman Skill Group is recalibrating, win 1 match to display it again.
  • tooltip_skill_group_recalibratingdangerzone: Danger Zone Skill Group needs to be calibrated, complete some Danger Zone matches to display your Skill Group.
  • eom-skillgroup-recalibrating: Skill Group recalibrating, win 1 {s:eom_mode} match to display it

Changed files in this update

