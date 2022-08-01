- removed "universal" tag from void
- removed downgrade button from non-upgradeable modules in Workshop
- fixed nature experiment UI components sometimes not unregistering event listeners
- fixed description of titanium hull
- fixed Cubos Cube being available without the artifact
The Perfect Tower II update for 1 August 2022
v0.11.0 B6
Patchnotes via Steam Community
