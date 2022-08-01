 Skip to content

The Perfect Tower II update for 1 August 2022

v0.11.0 B6

Share · View all patches · Build 9232540 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • removed "universal" tag from void
  • removed downgrade button from non-upgradeable modules in Workshop
  • fixed nature experiment UI components sometimes not unregistering event listeners
  • fixed description of titanium hull
  • fixed Cubos Cube being available without the artifact

