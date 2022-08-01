 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Aces Under the Moonlight update for 1 August 2022

Patch Notes for Update 3

Share · View all patches · Build 9232534 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Update_03 - 08/01/2022

Notes
Update 3 for Aces Under the Moonlight adds new ball, an option to view hitboxes, and additional VFX.

General

  • New ball added: Whiffle Ball
  • Overhaul of VFX system
  • Overhaul of Stage Selection

Menu

  • In the controls > settings, an option to change the ball has been added

In-Game

  • Additional VFX have been added (falling, scoring)
  • Altered some starting positions of actors (players, ball, goals)
  • Can now toggle hitbox visibility (button is in pause menu)
  • Hit Detection and hit Confirmation now happen on the same frame

Changed files in this update

Depot 1913551
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link