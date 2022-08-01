Patch Notes for Update 3

Update_03 - 08/01/2022
Notes
Update 3 for Aces Under the Moonlight adds new ball, an option to view hitboxes, and additional VFX.
General
- New ball added: Whiffle Ball
- Overhaul of VFX system
- Overhaul of Stage Selection
Menu
- In the controls > settings, an option to change the ball has been added
In-Game
- Additional VFX have been added (falling, scoring)
- Altered some starting positions of actors (players, ball, goals)
- Can now toggle hitbox visibility (button is in pause menu)
- Hit Detection and hit Confirmation now happen on the same frame
Changed files in this update