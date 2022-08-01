 Skip to content

SurrounDead update for 1 August 2022

Patch 1.1.0c - CampFire - Hotfix

Patch 1.1.0c - CampFire - Hotfix

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

CONTENT/FEATURES:

  • Acog scope added
  • New semi-auto marksman rifle, go searching

CHANGES:

  • You can now build in radiated areas
  • Adjustments to death inventory UI
  • Adjustments to vehicle hitting AI, upped damage at max speed to 200 damage+ and slightly upped the damage done to vehicle

BUG FIXES:

  • Utility truck now has lights
  • Hopefully a fix for flipping vehicle
  • Fix to hair poking through headwear
  • Fixed headwear after exiting binoculars
  • Fix for walking up the side of empty bunker
  • A change to a function to do with inventory items, I'm hoping this could fix future issues for ghost items, etc

