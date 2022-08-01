Patch 1.1.0c - CampFire - Hotfix

CONTENT/FEATURES:
- Acog scope added
- New semi-auto marksman rifle, go searching
CHANGES:
- You can now build in radiated areas
- Adjustments to death inventory UI
- Adjustments to vehicle hitting AI, upped damage at max speed to 200 damage+ and slightly upped the damage done to vehicle
BUG FIXES:
- Utility truck now has lights
- Hopefully a fix for flipping vehicle
- Fix to hair poking through headwear
- Fixed headwear after exiting binoculars
- Fix for walking up the side of empty bunker
- A change to a function to do with inventory items, I'm hoping this could fix future issues for ghost items, etc
Changed files in this update