City of Gangsters update for 1 August 2022

Update notes for version 1.4.4

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Political tickers relevant to a specific ward now open that ward's interface when clicked.
  • Bug fix: While attempting to start a new game, ethnicity was getting set incorrectly if this was the second new game you started in that session.
  • Bug fix: Political Donations were displaying incorrectly in the finances mouseover.
  • Bug fix: Grappa icon was not displaying properly in building selection UI.
  • Bug fix: Local Loosening: Homemade Beer and Local Loosening: Cider had swapped names and description text.
  • Bug fix: When a candidate you sponsored lost their election, they were not being cleared out of their campaign office as intended.
  • Bug fix: The law option to elect the mayor was not displaying its requirements, causing it to appear erroneously greyed out in some cases.
  • Bug fix: Load Game UI old version warning text box was overlapping with another UI element.

