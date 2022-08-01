- Political tickers relevant to a specific ward now open that ward's interface when clicked.
- Bug fix: While attempting to start a new game, ethnicity was getting set incorrectly if this was the second new game you started in that session.
- Bug fix: Political Donations were displaying incorrectly in the finances mouseover.
- Bug fix: Grappa icon was not displaying properly in building selection UI.
- Bug fix: Local Loosening: Homemade Beer and Local Loosening: Cider had swapped names and description text.
- Bug fix: When a candidate you sponsored lost their election, they were not being cleared out of their campaign office as intended.
- Bug fix: The law option to elect the mayor was not displaying its requirements, causing it to appear erroneously greyed out in some cases.
- Bug fix: Load Game UI old version warning text box was overlapping with another UI element.
City of Gangsters update for 1 August 2022
Update notes for version 1.4.4
Patchnotes via Steam Community
