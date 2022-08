Hotfix to primarily deal with a bug that made the town map interactable when it shouldn't have been during the tutorial, causing unpredictable behaviour and softlocks. And a fix for Beefy and Hidden Claws.

Update Log: Town map hides temporarily while cutscene loads in - avoids possibility of tutorial dialogue softlocks

Beefy "At the Start of Combat" effects fixed

Additional checks for health prediction for non-attack cards - caused Hidden Claws softlock