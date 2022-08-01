 Skip to content

The Tenants update for 1 August 2022

The Tenants - Patch 0.9g

General
  • Greatly optimized initial loading times improving frame pacing when getting into the main menu. This hopefully should help those struggling to get past the initial logos; let us know if you still have issues.
  • Optimized performance in Manhattan.
  • Improved pathing precision.
  • Fixed an issue with the property overview UI not supporting more than 12 tenants.
  • Fixed a few more issues with ghost tenants.
  • Fixed an issue with the Collector Target Card not being triggered when collecting random pickups.
  • Fixed an issue with the negative infinity progress on the walling requirement in renovation.
  • Fixed a number of issues with tenant events.

