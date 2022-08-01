 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Seraph's Last Stand update for 1 August 2022

Minor Fixes / Balancing

Share · View all patches · Build 9231982 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Fixes:

  • Explosive projectiles (Boomstaff and Friction) are dealing area damage once again.
  • Will-o-Wisp ascencion no longer shoots in the opposite direction when using a controler.

Changes:

  • Cloak nerfed to 10% iframe time increase.

Changed files in this update

Depot 1919461
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link