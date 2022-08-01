Minor Fixes / Balancing

Fixes:
- Explosive projectiles (Boomstaff and Friction) are dealing area damage once again.
- Will-o-Wisp ascencion no longer shoots in the opposite direction when using a controler.
Changes:
- Cloak nerfed to 10% iframe time increase.
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
Fixes:
Changes:
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update