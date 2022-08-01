 Skip to content

BLASTRONAUT update for 1 August 2022

Hotfix 0.1.6

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Patch notes:

  1. Bugfix: space station consoles dropping.
  2. Bugfix: falling blocks not damaging the enemies.
  3. Bugfix: machines falling when not spawning on solid ground.
  4. Bugfix: changing the game name on load does not change the save name.
  5. Balance change: bomb weapon power increased.
  6. Balance change: rocket weapon self-damage decreased.
  7. Balance change: alien enemy explosion damage increased to affect surrounding blocks.

PS! As always, let me know in Discord if you discover any bugs or crashes.

