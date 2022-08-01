Hotfix 0.1.6
Patch notes:
- Bugfix: space station consoles dropping.
- Bugfix: falling blocks not damaging the enemies.
- Bugfix: machines falling when not spawning on solid ground.
- Bugfix: changing the game name on load does not change the save name.
- Balance change: bomb weapon power increased.
- Balance change: rocket weapon self-damage decreased.
- Balance change: alien enemy explosion damage increased to affect surrounding blocks.
PS! As always, let me know in Discord if you discover any bugs or crashes.
