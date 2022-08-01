 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Strawhart update for 1 August 2022

Strawhart Patch 1.3 Released!

Share · View all patches · Build 9231515 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Strawhart v1.3 is Live!

August 1, 2022

This version introduces a new optional route to the Stage 1 finale, as well as significant UI improvements.

New Content: Stage 1 Finale

  • Added an alternate approach for creative players
  • Added a new achievement
  • Updated cultist logic for Stage 1 to track new decisions the player can make

New Features: UI

  • Improved menu support for swapping between mouse and keyboard/gamepad
  • Overhauled art on slider bars
  • Improved menu responsiveness for gamepad players

Fixes: General

  • Fixed an issue where level lighting would be very dim if playing on “Low” settings with volumetric fog enabled

_

Thanks to the following community contributors for their help with identifying issues for 1.3!

_

  • Shelg0n

Changed files in this update

Strawhart Content Depot 1085071
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link