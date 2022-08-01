Strawhart Patch 1.3 Released!

Strawhart v1.3 is Live!
August 1, 2022
This version introduces a new optional route to the Stage 1 finale, as well as significant UI improvements.
New Content: Stage 1 Finale
- Added an alternate approach for creative players
- Added a new achievement
- Updated cultist logic for Stage 1 to track new decisions the player can make
New Features: UI
- Improved menu support for swapping between mouse and keyboard/gamepad
- Overhauled art on slider bars
- Improved menu responsiveness for gamepad players
Fixes: General
- Fixed an issue where level lighting would be very dim if playing on “Low” settings with volumetric fog enabled
Thanks to the following community contributors for their help with identifying issues for 1.3!
- Shelg0n
