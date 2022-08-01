Hotfix 0.9.57

Bug fixes:
- Bug that prevents berries from growing on empty bushes after loading if the game was saved at the beginning of the berry-regrowing cycle;
- Fixed incorrect builders' assignments to construction sites. Now the new logic for builders' behavior works as designed. It takes into account not only the priority and building queue, but also the distance to builders. Builders are not reshuffled with priority changes. To summarize, the job is not assigned to the first free builder, but to the first free builder closest to the construction site;
- Localization fixes.
Changed files in this update