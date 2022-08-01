Version 0.7.10 - Hotfix 1

This is just a quick patch to squash a couple of bugs.
Bug Fixes
- Fixed some “Broken” spelldebuff interactions that softlocked spells.
- Fixed Target Lock feature (also for the Djinn).
- Changed “skip rewards” button layout and placement.
- Fixed various edge case bugs for dice placement, rolling etc.
- Fixed Desert Magus not taking an action on Turn 6 (and gave him a slight nerf).
- “Red Candle” now correctly triggers after casting 3 spells instead of 2.
- Repairing “Broken” no longer counts as if dice was used in that spell.
- Fixed “Ignited” spelldebuff damage being increased by Energized enchanted Dice.
- Infected now shows up in damage preview.
- Fixed “Reality Ripple” not rolling a new dice in level 2.
- Updated “Treasure in a Bottle” description.
- The random artifact from “Treasure in a Bottle” can now only be of the uncommon type.
- Fixed “Upgrade” ui text under shards resource overlapping with spellbook.
- Fixed direction of some arrows in the world map.
- “Lifelink” now only correctly triggers from direct damage spells.
- Fixed Fury tooltip missing Critical text if upgraded.
- Fixed Relics not having tooltips in draft & spellbook.
- Can no longer close shop with ESC key.
Changed files in this update