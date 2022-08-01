 Skip to content

SpellRogue Playtest update for 1 August 2022

Version 0.7.10 - Hotfix 1

Version 0.7.10 - Hotfix 1

Patchnotes via Steam Community

This is just a quick patch to squash a couple of bugs.

Bug Fixes

  • Fixed some “Broken” spelldebuff interactions that softlocked spells.
  • Fixed Target Lock feature (also for the Djinn).
  • Changed “skip rewards” button layout and placement.
  • Fixed various edge case bugs for dice placement, rolling etc.
  • Fixed Desert Magus not taking an action on Turn 6 (and gave him a slight nerf).
  • “Red Candle” now correctly triggers after casting 3 spells instead of 2.
  • Repairing “Broken” no longer counts as if dice was used in that spell.
  • Fixed “Ignited” spelldebuff damage being increased by Energized enchanted Dice.
  • Infected now shows up in damage preview.
  • Fixed “Reality Ripple” not rolling a new dice in level 2.
  • Updated “Treasure in a Bottle” description.
  • The random artifact from “Treasure in a Bottle” can now only be of the uncommon type.
  • Fixed “Upgrade” ui text under shards resource overlapping with spellbook.
  • Fixed direction of some arrows in the world map.
  • “Lifelink” now only correctly triggers from direct damage spells.
  • Fixed Fury tooltip missing Critical text if upgraded.
  • Fixed Relics not having tooltips in draft & spellbook.
  • Can no longer close shop with ESC key.

