Epic Jump! update for 1 August 2022

Level Rework

Epic Jump! update for 1 August 2022 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello everyone.
This update might come with bugs as we haven't been able to fully test it so please, if you find a bug, contact us on Discord

We have merged various assets so they will now be loaded as a single piece.
We have shrunk the texture size, but it shouldn't affect the visuals.
We have shrunk the water and land area to be much smaller.
Fixed a timer issue on level 4.
Less foliage.
Some minor fixes.

We hope you enjoy the game and stay tuned for more maps that will soon be added!
In the meantime, if you want to have some fun with your friends check out the R4ptor Studios' first app (only for android) The Rick Button

The R4ptor Studios team.

