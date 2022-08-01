Noble Fates 0.26.1.38 Released!

Females Smoother Faces Tweak Cosmetic Positioning Add Mouth Variant Iris Iteration Improve Nose Shading Lower Redness of Faces Humanoids Lower Frequency of crazy combinations Rooms/Buildings Rooms and Buildings will no longer extend up/down through terrain Camera Improve underground camera behavior Terrain (Requires a new game) Tweak Silver Pocket Placement Tweak Gold Pocket Placement Trading Fix Included Coins when changing Traders Remember Included Items when changing Traders in the same Faction Portraits Tweak lighting Language Settings Fix issues with Windows language settings in certain circumstances```