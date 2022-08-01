Noble Fates 0.26.1.38 Released!

Females
Smoother Faces
Tweak Cosmetic Positioning
Add Mouth Variant
Iris Iteration
Improve Nose Shading
Lower Redness of Faces
Humanoids
Lower Frequency of crazy combinations
Rooms/Buildings
Rooms and Buildings will no longer extend up/down through terrain
Camera
Improve underground camera behavior
Terrain (Requires a new game)
Tweak Silver Pocket Placement
Tweak Gold Pocket Placement
Trading
Fix Included Coins when changing Traders
Remember Included Items when changing Traders in the same Faction
Portraits
Tweak lighting
Language Settings
Fix issues with Windows language settings in certain circumstances```
