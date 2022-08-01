 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Noble Fates update for 1 August 2022

Noble Fates 0.26.1.38 Released!

Share · View all patches · Build 9231249 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community 

Females  
Smoother Faces  
Tweak Cosmetic Positioning  
Add Mouth Variant  
Iris Iteration  
Improve Nose Shading  
Lower Redness of Faces  

Humanoids  
Lower Frequency of crazy combinations

Rooms/Buildings  
Rooms and Buildings will no longer extend up/down through terrain

Camera  
Improve underground camera behavior

Terrain (Requires a new game)  
Tweak Silver Pocket Placement  
Tweak Gold Pocket Placement

Trading  
Fix Included Coins when changing Traders  
Remember Included Items when changing Traders in the same Faction    

Portraits  
Tweak lighting

Language Settings  
Fix issues with Windows language settings in certain circumstances```

Changed files in this update

Depot 1769421
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link