08/05/2022 Autonauts VS. Piratebots Hotfix

V141.11
- Updated - Tutorial Start and Raid Start sound volumes reduced.
- Updated - Pink tutorial arrow now detects an object in the world up to 40 tiles away (was 20).
- Fixed - Spotless achievement was obtained without clearing all pirate structures.
- Fixed - Bot database window could not be closed with the X button when bot database structure is destroyed.
- Fixed - Bots created during the operation end ceremony are stuck in dancing animation.
- Fixed - Creating/having a folder in the Bot Database causes an Aaron pop-up during the Automated Programming tutorial.
- Fixed - A trebuchet that was destroyed while reloading couldn't be moved or deleted. It would also animate when it shouldn't have been.
- Fixed - Rare crash when destroying pirate base.
- Fixed - Crash if a bot was destroyed while the player was editing a script and confirming "Lose Changes?" or "Update Linked Program?".
- Fixed - Clicking Cycle Up/Down in the Brain->Instruction palette didn't generate valid instructions.
- Fixed - In Record->Select Target Building mode, not all selected instructions would be assigned a new target building when those instructions were inside a Repeat/If.
- Fixed - A rare crash would sometimes occur when destroying structures quickly.
- Fixed - The game would crash if the player tried to harvest flowers inside a pirate base.
- Fixed - Brooms could be used to remove pirates.
- Fixed - Seeing and defeating raiders for the first time would crash if the player was in a sub-menu like Edit Area mode.
- Fixed - If the player walked through a bot that was running a script but not moving, they could then put a blueprint on top of the bot in edit mode.
- Fixed - Occasional crash in TargetPointer.Update.
- Fixed - Some Chinese characters were missing from the font resulting in blanks being printed on some of the Pirate Cards.
- Fixed - Crop Raids occasionally never arrived, preventing any further raids from starting.
- Fixed - Using Workerbot as the bot type on the ><= Bot Count conditions didn't work.
- Fixed - Selecting ><= Bot Count on an If/Else instruction would crash.
- Fixed - Occasional crash in AudioManager.UpdateSurvivalMusic.
- Fixed - Text on a sign could be blurry depending on the rotation of the Workbench used to create it.
- Fixed - Autopedia->Plans->Select Plan->locked Object. Then select any other locked object, click on the plan that unlocks it (bottom left corner) then click on the plan that is shown. The objects unlocked by the new plan would overlap the previous ones.
- Fixed - Flagstone flooring, Block Wall, Brick Flooring and Brick Wall showing as unlockable in the Masonry, Botbarossa and Brickwoks Plans even though they don't exist.
- Fixed - Clicking the Launch button without an active Space Port would cause a crash.
- Fixed - French translation error during tutorial.
- Fixed - Text on every created sign appears blurry when the Focus Effect is turned on during creation.
- Fixed - The wrong tile type was found under Hard Rock Mass that was part of an enemy base.
- Fixed - Crash when entering Zone 3 and the first Trap is encountered but the player destroys it before the first-time ceremony has time trigger.
- Fixed - Combat bots targeting Pirate Structures would prioritize Crude Furnaces and Troughs over Barracks.
- Fixed - Speed value displayed on cards was misleading. Smaller number = faster but it should be bigger number = faster.
- Fixed - Pirates would attack certain building types that they shouldn't have been. Space Port, Transmitter, Wuv Hotel and Blueprints.
Changed files in this update