Major Content Update is Released!

We listen you and review your feedbacks carefully. We work very hard and increasing our Game's quality update by update. Please play our and game support us.
You can find the changes and improvements in this update listed below:
- Scary Boss Jumpscare effects are added!
- We have worked on our UI Design and standardized it. Now, UI colors and orientations are looking much better.
- Deamon Jumpscare effects are improved!
- Boss Characters behaviours are more logical now. They chase players. If you stay calm, hide somewhere and turn off your flashlight, he can't find you!
- Performance Optimizations.
- Characters dialogues and sound effects are added!
- Deamons are more clever now! They open the doors and chase you now!
- Bug Fixings
- Medicine Cabinets are added into maps.
- Now you can kill jumpscares with your flaregun!
- Translation mistakes solved.
Changed files in this update